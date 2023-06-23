First Alert Forecast: Heat builds for the weekend, also tracking Sunday storms

Monitoring the return of heat and a threat for strong storms by the end of our weekend.
Full weather forecast for Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky with meteorologist Stefano DiPietro.
By Stefano DiPietro
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 4:11 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
A mix of clouds and sunshine today with temperatures in the low-to-mid 80s.

I cannot completely rule out a stray rain shower, but most of the area will stay dry. This evening and overnight look very pleasant for any outdoor plans you may have with lows in the mid-60s by tomorrow morning.

THIS WEEKEND

Saturday looks like a nearly perfect summer day. The humidity will drop some during the afternoon with a mix of clouds and sunshine. Temperatures will skyrocket from the mid-60s in the morning to around 90 late in the day.

A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for Sunday. Humidity will increase early Sunday morning. Temperatures will rise quickly into the upper 80s and low 90s. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop during the afternoon or evening. Timing with this system is still quite uncertain. Any storms could produce damaging wind gusts and/or hail, along with torrential downpours. Be sure to check back with us multiple times as we get closer to Sunday. As we approach, timing specifics will become clearer and certainty in the overall weather set-up that day will increase.

NEXT WEEK

Any early morning showers will exit quickly on Monday. The afternoon will turn pleasant with decreasing clouds. Temperatures will gradually warm from Tuesday through Thursday back to the 90s under a mix of clouds and sunshine.

