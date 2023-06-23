Fire crews save 6-week-old kitten stuck in block wall

Firefighters in Nevada saved a 6-week-old kitten stuck in a block wall.
Firefighters in Nevada saved a 6-week-old kitten stuck in a block wall.(Henderson Fire Department)
By Caitlin Lilly and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 2:19 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Henderson, Nev. (KVVU/Gray News) - Firefighters in Southern Nevada rescued a young feline caught in a tough spot.

The Henderson Fire Department reports that crews were able to free a 6-week-old kitten that got stuck inside a block wall earlier this week.

According to the department, firefighters responded to the scene at around 3:30 a.m. on Wednesday with reports of the tiny cat being unable to free itself from the wall.

Crews said they used “a bit of creativity and perseverance” and were able to save the young cat.

“HFD saved the kitten!” the department shared online with photos of the rescue.

No immediate word was given about how the cat initially got inside the wall.

Copyright 2023 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

