DUI checkpoint held to honor Brentwood officer killed by drunk driver

The checkpoint will be held between Meadow Lake Road and Wilson Pike Circle.
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 2:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office will hold a sobriety checkpoint Friday night in honor of Destin Legieza, the Brentwood officer who was killed by a drunk driver three years ago.

The checkpoint will be held between Meadow Lake Road and Wilson Pike Circle.

Woman sentenced to 8 years for drunk-driving incident that killed Brentwood officer

The purpose, according to organizers, is to promote safety. Last year, more than 200 alcohol-related crashes were reported in Williamson County. More than 19% of deadly crashes were alcohol related.

On June 18, 2020, Ashley Kroese slammed into Legieza’s patrol car head-on while she was driving on the wrong side of Franklin Road. Her arrest affidavit showed a blood alcohol content of twice the legal limit. Judge James G. Martin sentenced Kroese to serve eight years in prison at 30% of the term, which is around two and half years. According to the ruling, Kroese must serve at least 30% of her sentence before she is eligible for release on parole.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman who allegedly stole 3 TVs in Murfreesboro
Police searching for woman accused of stealing 3 TVs by buying a Pepsi at Walmart self-checkout
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
Miami, Florida Man Suspected in Cell Phone Theft Operation Arrested by Officers Downtown
Florida man charged after nearly 20 foil-wrapped phones found inside Jeep
Todd Dean is accused of stealing tens of thousands of dollars from former lovers.
Women across U.S. accuse Nashville man of being the ‘Selfie Scammer’
FILE PHOTO
Middle Tennessee pizza shop owner indicted on money laundering charges

Latest News

New iPhone feature causing multiple accidental 911 calls at Bonnaroo, police say
Nearly 1,000 accidental 911 calls were made last week during Bonnaroo, many coming from iPhones
Sobriety checkpoint recognizing late officer
Local business owner accused of money laundering
Preds hosting 3-day block party next week
What's next for Rudy Kalis?