DUI checkpoint held to honor Brentwood officer killed by drunk driver

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office will hold a sobriety checkpoint Friday night in honor of Destin Legieza, the Brentwood officer who was killed by a drunk driver three years ago.

The checkpoint will be held between Meadow Lake Road and Wilson Pike Circle.

The purpose, according to organizers, is to promote safety. Last year, more than 200 alcohol-related crashes were reported in Williamson County. More than 19% of deadly crashes were alcohol related.

On June 18, 2020, Ashley Kroese slammed into Legieza’s patrol car head-on while she was driving on the wrong side of Franklin Road. Her arrest affidavit showed a blood alcohol content of twice the legal limit. Judge James G. Martin sentenced Kroese to serve eight years in prison at 30% of the term, which is around two and half years. According to the ruling, Kroese must serve at least 30% of her sentence before she is eligible for release on parole.

