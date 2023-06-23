Cane Ridge’s Brandon Miller picked No. 2 in NBA Draft

Miller was selected by the Charlotte Hornets.
Alabama forward Brandon Miller (24) slam dunks the ball over Auburn guard Allen Flanigan during...
Alabama forward Brandon Miller (24) slam dunks the ball over Auburn guard Allen Flanigan during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)(Associated Press)
By Chuck Morris
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 8:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Former Cane Ridge High basketball star Brandon Miller has been selected by the Charlotte Hornets with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft.

Miller played one season for the University of Alabama, helping the Crimson Tide advance to the Sweet 16 and earning SEC Rookie of the Year, SEC Player of the Year and being selected first team All-Conference. Miller was also a consensus second team All American.

“So exciting. Hard work and determination pays off,” Metro Police Chief John Drake, who has served as a mentor to Miller, said. “Now it’s time to show it all again.”

Victor Wembanyama was selected No. 1 by the San Antonio Spurs.

