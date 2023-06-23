Cane Ridge’s Brandon Miller picked No. 2 in NBA Draft

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Former Cane Ridge High basketball star Brandon Miller has been selected by the Charlotte Hornets with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft.

Miller played one season for the University of Alabama, helping the Crimson Tide advance to the Sweet 16 and earning SEC Rookie of the Year, SEC Player of the Year and being selected first team All-Conference. Miller was also a consensus second team All American.

“So exciting. Hard work and determination pays off,” Metro Police Chief John Drake, who has served as a mentor to Miller, said. “Now it’s time to show it all again.”

Congrats to @CaneRidgeHS alumn @brandmillerr on being selected by the @hornets as the #2 overall NBA Draft pick for 2023!!! https://t.co/AdvN3DjTO3 — Metro Schools (@MetroSchools) June 23, 2023

Victor Wembanyama was selected No. 1 by the San Antonio Spurs.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.