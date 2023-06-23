Cane Ridge’s Brandon Miller, Belmont’s Ben Sheppard selected in NBA Draft

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two basketball players with ties to Middle Tennessee were selected in the first round of the 2023 NBA Draft.

Former Cane Ridge High basketball star Brandon Miller has been selected by the Charlotte Hornets with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft. Belmont’s Ben Sheppard was later picked by the Indiana Pacers with the 26th pick in the first round.

Miller played one season for the University of Alabama, helping the Crimson Tide advance to the Sweet 16 and earning SEC Rookie of the Year, SEC Player of the Year and being selected first team All-Conference. Miller was also a consensus second team All American.

“So exciting. Hard work and determination pays off,” Metro Police Chief John Drake, who has served as a mentor to Miller, said. “Now it’s time to show it all again.”

Congrats to @CaneRidgeHS alumn @brandmillerr on being selected by the @hornets as the #2 overall NBA Draft pick for 2023!!! https://t.co/AdvN3DjTO3 — Metro Schools (@MetroSchools) June 23, 2023

Sheppard was first-team All-Missouri Valley Conference and All-Defensive team player in the Bruins’ first season in the league. He averaged 18.9 points and 2.9 assists for Belmont while shooting 42% from three-point range.

Before Thursday’s draft, Belmont Coach Casey Alexander thanked his standout for staying for another year.

“A year ago, Belmont basketball lost five firth year seniors and seven of our top eight players. Ben Sheppard the only returner,” Alexander said in a social media post. “Could’ve taken a payday at all the HM’s (high majors) asking him to transfer. He stayed and Belmont flourished. Carried us all year. Today he gets his well-deserved reward.”

Sheppard is the third Belmont player to be selected in the NBA Draft, joining Joe Gaines (1972, Portland Trail Blazers) and Dylan Windler (2019, Cleveland Cavaliers).

Victor Wembanyama was selected No. 1 by the San Antonio Spurs.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.