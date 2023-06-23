Barista Parlor locations close following employee walkout

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Multiple locations of a Nashville coffee shop are shut down. All their employees were either fired or quit after several issues with management including not getting their tips.

Closed signs have been on the door at the Germantown location of Barista Parlor since last Wednesday when everyone who worked there left.

Former employees said it happened at a staff meeting where they tried to stand up for their rights. They claim management cut hours without notice or an explanation and retaliated against employees who raised concerns.

More than half the staff was fired at the meeting and the others, including Katte Noel, quit in solidarity.

“We were missing several hundred dollars, which is kind of a big deal for people at our income level,” Noel said. “A lot of people voiced their complaints, and that begun what we believe to be an act of retaliation.”

All employees at the Hillsboro Village Barista Parlor location walked off the job this week citing similar complaints. A sign was posted on the front door outlining their demands that forced the business to close.

“There needs to be some basis for a firing,” Noel said. “If not technically, then at least morally. We were also not offered anything to stay after what we had just witnessed. We were not offered a raise. We were not given anything to sweeten the deal.”

Barista Parlor owner Andy Mumma released a statement denying the claims of an abusive work environment and stolen wages.

“We are disappointed by the false and unjustified narrative that a few former employees have perpetuated recently because it does not accurately reflect how our company behaves or what we stand for,” Mumma said. “In deference to our former, current, and future employees, we will not comment on specific personnel matters other than to say that employment decisions are based on job performance, adherence to company policies, and respecting Barista Parlor’s culture.”

Mumma said the company is committed to providing completive wages and benefits including a 401(k) match, health insurance, free coffee and PTO potential.

Barista Parlor has been working to hire new employees to staff the closed locations, Mumma said. The Germantown and Hillsboro Village stores are scheduled to reopen next week.

Customers told WSMV4 they are simply upset they were not able to get their morning cup of coffee or use their normal remote work location. The lack of communication about what was happening and when the stores would reopen also frustrated customers.

“It’s a little inconvenient,” Patrick Wallen said. “I am a little disappointed, but I am also disappointed to hear management can’t work with employees. This is one of my favorite spots in town, and I would love for them to work out some sort of arrangement so I can get my local coffee shop back up and running.”

“It just sounds idiotic,” Caleb Maitland said. “Just privileged kids thinking they need more from small businesses, and it basically just destroys the business.”

