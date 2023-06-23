As another KIA vehicle catches fire with driver behind the wheel, settlement may offer recourse

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Angie Hughes just wanted to drive and see her mother.

Instead, she ended up on the side of Interstate 40 on June 2, her 2016 Kia Sorento up in flames.

“It all happened so fast,” Hughes said. “May have only been a minute.”

Hughes said while driving, her engine suddenly died and had no brakes.

“I was kind of freaking out at this point, I was going full speed. I could hear things start popping, I could see flames coming out from under the hood, the black smoke started coming in the cabin,” Hughes said. “I could hear my tires were popping. Everything was on fire. The car became engulfed in flames.”

Hughes is now the latest Middle Tennessean to be driving their KIA vehicle when it caught on fire, barely escaping.

Like WSMV4 Investigates documented in the other cases, Hughes knew there was a recall on the vehicles for the threat of catching on fire, but when a car dealership entered her vehicle identification number (VIN) to see if her Sorento was included, the system showed her particular vehicle was not part of the recall.

“Knowing that your car wasn’t part of the recall but it still caught on fire, what do you think?” asked WSMV4 Investigates.

“It’s really frustrating and confusing. Because as the consumer, I’m the one out of pocket,” Hughes said.

Letters are now going out to drivers about a settlement in a class action lawsuit that only affects certain Kia vehicles, depending on model and engines.

The settlement involves law firms across the country.

According to the letter, the settlement can provide certain cash reimbursements for out of pocket repairs and compensation for “vehicles lost due to qualifying engine fires.”

Hughes wasn’t aware of the settlement until WSMV4 Investigates told her.

“I just wish (KIA) would make it right,” Hughes said.

WSMV4 Investigates did reach out to KIA corporate to ask why they took part in the settlement, and why certain vehicles are still catching fire that are not part of the recall, but the statement they released did not address the settlement.

The statement reads:

“At Kia America, we foster a culture of transparency and accountability and are proud of our strong safety record and the integrity of our products. When determining the scope of a recall, we analyze internal and external data sources to ensure that our actions are appropriate and regularly revisit our updated data to ensure validity. All assessments are based on data and engineering analyses that engages and supports NHTSA’s stated mission of traffic safety for the American public.”

