2 arrested in connection to crash at Bell Buckle festival

Suspects are accused of driving their motorcycles into a blocked off area and crashing into a runner during the RC Cola-Moon Pie Festival
Michael Lee Grimmett and James Nicholas Barrett were arrested in connection with a hit-and-run crash during a festival in Bell Buckle.(Bedford County Sheriff's Office)
By Chuck Morris
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 10:42 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
SHELBYVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two people have been arrested in connection to an incident on Saturday during Bell Buckle’s RC Cola-Moon Pie Festival, the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday.

The sheriff’s office said Michael Lee Grimmett, 30, of Christiana, and James Nicholas Barrett, 31, of Cannon County, have been charged after they were accused of driving motorcycles into a blocked off area and crashing into one of the runners.

Previous coverage
Runner hit by motorcycle during race, police say
Bystanders watch motorcyclist crash into runner in Bell Buckle

Grimmett was arrested on Tuesday and has been charged with felony evading arrest and reckless endangerment. Barrett was arrested on Thursday and has been charged with aggravated assault, felony evading arrest, reckless endangerment, leaving the scene of an accident with injury, reckless endangerment and improper registration.

Grimmett is set to appear in Bedford County General Sessions Court on July 26. A court date for Barrett has not been posted.

