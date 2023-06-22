Woman accused of pulling knife on Walgreens employee while stealing from store, police say

The woman is facing theft and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charges.
Walgreens
Walgreens
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 11:56 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A woman is accused of threatening a Walgreens employee with a knife as she was stealing from the store, according to an arrest affidavit.

Police say on Wednesday, 49-year-old Kimberly Bible was taken into custody after allegedly stealing from a Walgreens on Clarksville Pike and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

A victim told police that Bible was concealing merchandise in her purse and upon approaching her, Bible pulled out a knife and attempted to assault him, according to the affidavit.

While speaking with the victim, officers saw Bible in the parking lot. She later confessed to both the theft and assault, according to the affidavit.

Bible is facing charges of theft of merchandise and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman who allegedly stole 3 TVs in Murfreesboro
Police searching for woman accused of stealing 3 TVs by buying a Pepsi at Walmart self-checkout
Miami, Florida Man Suspected in Cell Phone Theft Operation Arrested by Officers Downtown
Florida man charged after nearly 20 foil-wrapped phones found inside Jeep
Tanner Thomas Tamsin
Parents find stranger sleeping in bed with young children at Nashville short-term rental
Mother bear and 3 cubs break into Canton home
911 recording released: Mother bear and 3 cubs break into Canton home
Kristel Candelario, 31, is charged with murder after police said her infant daughter died at...
Police: Infant girl dies after mother left her alone for 8 days to go on vacation

Latest News

Police arrest man accused of robbing two banks in Brentwood
Affordable housing waitlists in Nashville
MNPD searching for suspected mailbox thieves
Driver accused of hitting Murfreesboro officer arrested
Hazel (L) and her cubs (R)
Memphis Zoo announces birth of red panda cubs