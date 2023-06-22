Woman accused of pulling knife on Walgreens employee while stealing from store, police say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A woman is accused of threatening a Walgreens employee with a knife as she was stealing from the store, according to an arrest affidavit.

Police say on Wednesday, 49-year-old Kimberly Bible was taken into custody after allegedly stealing from a Walgreens on Clarksville Pike and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

A victim told police that Bible was concealing merchandise in her purse and upon approaching her, Bible pulled out a knife and attempted to assault him, according to the affidavit.

While speaking with the victim, officers saw Bible in the parking lot. She later confessed to both the theft and assault, according to the affidavit.

Bible is facing charges of theft of merchandise and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

