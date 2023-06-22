Two out-of-state men arrested after ‘smash-and-grab’ jewelry heist at Franklin Kohl’s, police say

Officers initially responded to a burglary alarm and found the front glass of the store broken out, the jewelry counter was destroyed and over $100,000 in jewelry missing.
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 2:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two out-of-state men are accused of stealing over $100,000 in jewelry in a “smash-and-grab” jewelry heist at a Franklin store, according to Franklin Police.

Police say two men are in custody after a theft took place after midnight on May 29 at the Kohl’s in Franklin. Officers initially responded to a burglar alarm and found the front glass of the store broken out, the jewelry counter destroyed and over $100K in jewelry missing.

Franklin Police say they were able to identify 25-year-old Patrick Hawley of Los Angeles and 48-year-old John Signorile of Indianapolis as the suspects involved in this heist.

Hawley was apprehended in Christian County, Kentucky and was transferred to Tennessee where he is in custody at the Williamson County Jail, police said. Signorlie was arrested and remains in custody in Cook County, Illinois.

Police say multiple jurisdictions across the U.S. are looking into the possibility of their involvement in similar crimes.

“Signorlie is a convicted felon with a lengthy criminal history, wanted out of Kentucky and Illinois for other crimes, as well as in Wisconsin for a Parole Violation. Both men are now facing burglary and felony theft charges in Franklin,” Franklin Police said.

