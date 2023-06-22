THP investigating multi-vehicle crash in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating a multiple-vehicle crash with injuries in Clarksville on Wednesday night, Clarksville Police said.

The crash occurred at the intersection of Cumberland Drive and Riverside Drive before 10 p.m. Clarksville Police said both Cumberland Drive and Riverside Drive were closed for the investigation.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.