Tennessee man dead after drowning in Panama City Beach

Bay County Drownings 2023
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 5:19 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Panama City Beach Police Department reported a fatal water incident behind the Flamingo Motel Thursday afternoon.

Officers said they arrived on the scene around 2:20 p.m. to find a PCB Beach Safety lifeguard actively rescuing a female from the Gulf of Mexico. She was successfully brought to the shore, but they discovered her boyfriend was still in the water. He had attempted to rescue his girlfriend and was unaccounted for.

According to the Panama City Beach Safety Director Daryl Paul, a lifeguard attempted to rescue the man but lost sight of him when he became submerged underwater.

“Everybody on shore pointed her to where the victim was as he came back up after big swell they were able to get him to pull him back to shore and immediately began life-saving procedures,” Paul said.

The victim, a man from Decatur, Tennessee, 47, was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. He is not being identified at this time. Officials say double red flags were flying at the time of the incident.

According to Paul, this marks the 11th drowning in Bay County this year.

“That is probably the one thing that keeps me up at night thinking about these 11 drownings in the county is, unfortunately, the families of those individuals that lost their lives had to go home with that empty seat. I think that is something the public needs to take note of, I do not want it to happen to you,” Paul said.

If you make the choice to not follow the warnings emergency officials said life-saving measures can be violent.

“Life-saving measures come with a violence of action that folks may not be accustomed to. We do not want to have to have folks to witness that unfortunately, several folks had to witness that today and over the course of the last few. We want folks to be safe. We want folks to come down and enjoy our beaches we want folks to come back and see us next year without having any of those traumatic experiences,” PCB Fire Rescue Deputy Chief Justin Busch said.

PCB officials are asking the public to pay attention to the flags flying at beaches. We are told if the water is closed it is for the public’s safety.

Paul also encourages the public to swim at guarded beaches when double red flags are not flying.

