TN GOP lawmakers received threatening letters containing unknown white powder from ‘liberal activist’, press secretary says

By Caleb Wethington
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 12:57 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee House Republicans received threatening letters containing an unknown white powder on Thursday, according to Press Secretary Jennifer Easton.

Easton says the letters contained threats made by a “liberal activist” specifically targeting Republicans.

The sixth floor of the Cordell Hull Building is on lockdown while Homeland Security and first responders investigate the incident. All other employees and members in the building are safe, Easton said.

Sources tell WSMV4 that the offices the envelopes were delivered to have been evacuated. Other offices and people inside the building have been instructed to not open their mail and stay in their offices until further notice.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

