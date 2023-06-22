Smyrna athlete who lost legs in crash is suing city of St. Louis

SMYRNA, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Smyrna teenager who lost her legs after she was hit by a car out of state is taking legal action against the city of St. Louis.

Janae Edmondson was in St. Louis for a volleyball tournament when the incident happened on February 18.

This lawsuit was filed against the city and four other plaintiffs including the driver of the car that hit her.

St. Louis Police said Edmondson was hit by Daniel Riley as she was walking with her family near America’s Center in downtown St. Louis after a volleyball tournament.

Police said Riley’s car ran a yield sign and hit another car, sending it airborne and hitting Edmondson, pinning her between it and a parked car.

The incident sparked negative publicity toward the city’s now-former circuit attorney Kim Gardner.

Missouri’s Attorney General used the case as an example to have Gardner removed, causing her to eventually resign.

It was later discovered that Riley was a robbery suspect and never had his bond revoked, despite violating the terms of his bond dozens of times.

Now, that is the focus of Edmondson’s lawsuit against the city.

The suit also alleges the intersection where the wreck happened should have a stop sign, not a yield sign.

When asked to provide a comment on the lawsuit, the city of St. Louis responded to our sister station, KMOV, by saying they cannot comment on pending litigation.

