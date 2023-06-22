Smyrna athlete who lost legs in crash is suing city of St. Louis

Janae Edmondson was hit by a car while walking with her family after a volleyball tournament.
Janae Edmondson lost her legs when she was hit by a car while on a volleyball trip to St. Louis.
By Ryan Breslin
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 6:58 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
SMYRNA, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Smyrna teenager who lost her legs after she was hit by a car out of state is taking legal action against the city of St. Louis.

Janae Edmondson was in St. Louis for a volleyball tournament when the incident happened on February 18.

This lawsuit was filed against the city and four other plaintiffs including the driver of the car that hit her.

St. Louis Police said Edmondson was hit by Daniel Riley as she was walking with her family near America’s Center in downtown St. Louis after a volleyball tournament.

Police said Riley’s car ran a yield sign and hit another car, sending it airborne and hitting Edmondson, pinning her between it and a parked car.

Previous Coverage:
Smyrna teen who lost legs in crash to train at MTSU, serve as volleyball manager, dad says
Middle Tennessee teen loses legs after being struck by car in St. Louis

The incident sparked negative publicity toward the city’s now-former circuit attorney Kim Gardner.

Missouri’s Attorney General used the case as an example to have Gardner removed, causing her to eventually resign.

It was later discovered that Riley was a robbery suspect and never had his bond revoked, despite violating the terms of his bond dozens of times.

Now, that is the focus of Edmondson’s lawsuit against the city.

The suit also alleges the intersection where the wreck happened should have a stop sign, not a yield sign.

When asked to provide a comment on the lawsuit, the city of St. Louis responded to our sister station, KMOV, by saying they cannot comment on pending litigation.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

