Rutherford Co. deputy saves autistic man running on interstate at night, sheriff’s office says

“It is most certain that had it not been for the quick and professional actions of Deputy Bennett the outcome of this crisis would have had a much different ending,” Patrol Lt. Oeser said.
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 6:07 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Rutherford County deputy saved an autistic man running on Interstate 840 late at night, according to the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said patrol deputy Michael Bennett drove onto I-840 and saw a young man walking on the westbound lanes heading eastbound at about 1 a.m. on June 6.

Bennett initiated his blue lights and turned around to check on the man.

“He started running across the westbound lanes,” Bennett said. “He was running toward me. He could have been hit by a car.”

Patrol Lt. Derek Oeser said Bennett ran through the median and was able to coax the man out of harm’s way from the cars potentially striking him. The sheriff’s office said Bennett found the young man to be “happy-go-lucky” but unable to communicate well.

The sheriff’s office said Oeser learned the man was autistic and almost non-verbal. He was taken to Ascension St. Thomas Hospital Rutherford where he was identified and his was family was contacted.

“It is most certain that had it not been for the quick and professional actions of Deputy Bennett the outcome of this crisis would have had a much different ending,” Oeser said.

“I still think about him,” Bennett said. “I was just happy he was safe. In patrol, we see a lot of bad situations. It’s good to see something good.”

