Police release photo of suspect vehicle allegedly involved in stealing mail in West Nashville
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 8:36 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police have released a photo of a vehicle allegedly involved in mail theft in West Nashville.
Police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a 2006 Chevy Impala with hood damage and a disabled person hang tag.
Police said it’s one of the vehicles suspected in a string of thefts from mailboxes in the West Nashville area.
If you have any information, you’re asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.
