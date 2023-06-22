Police release photo of suspect vehicle allegedly involved in stealing mail in West Nashville

Police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a 2006 Chevy Impala with hood damage and a disabled person hang tag.
Police release photo of suspect vehicle allegedly involved in stealing mail in West Nashville
Police release photo of suspect vehicle allegedly involved in stealing mail in West Nashville
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 8:36 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police have released a photo of a vehicle allegedly involved in mail theft in West Nashville.

Police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a 2006 Chevy Impala with hood damage and a disabled person hang tag.

Police said it’s one of the vehicles suspected in a string of thefts from mailboxes in the West Nashville area.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

