Police release photo of suspect vehicle allegedly involved in stealing mail in West Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police have released a photo of a vehicle allegedly involved in mail theft in West Nashville.

Police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a 2006 Chevy Impala with hood damage and a disabled person hang tag.

Police said it’s one of the vehicles suspected in a string of thefts from mailboxes in the West Nashville area.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

Please be on the lookout for this 2006 Chevy Impala with hood damage and a disabled person hang tag. It is one of the vehicles suspected in a string of thefts from mailboxes in the West Nashville area. Know who's car this is? Call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. pic.twitter.com/2fj4hPdReW — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) June 21, 2023

