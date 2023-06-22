Police: Man charged after multiple attempts to rape 72-year-old woman

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police have arrested a man after he allegedly attempted to rape a 72-year-old woman on Wednesday morning.

Police said Jimmy F. Avery, 61, is being charged with two counts of aggravated burglary and two counts of attempted rape. He is accused of trying to rape the woman who lives in the Cumberland Gardens neighborhood in the area of 28th Avenue North and Ed Temple Boulevard.

Avery was arrested just before 5 p.m. after North Precinct officers saw him in an apartment complex parking lot not far from the victim’s home trying to break into a vehicle. The officers noticed that Avery matched the description given by the victim.

The victim told detectives she was lying in bed watching television at 4 a.m. when she suddenly saw a strange man standing in her room. She said she fought him off as he attempted to sexually assault her.

Relentless investigation into Wed morning's attempted stranger rape of a 72-yr-old woman in the Cumberland Gardens neighborhood has led to tonight’s arrest of the suspected attacker. Jimmy F. Avery, 61, faces 2 counts of aggravated burglary and 2 counts of attempted rape. pic.twitter.com/E6Qbi0K7Ak — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) June 22, 2023

Although he left her home, the woman told police that Avery returned two hours later while she was still in bed. He again tried to rape her as she continued to fight. At one point, the woman even tried to stab Avery with a pair of household scissors with orange handles. Those same scissors were found on Avery when he was arrested, according to the report.

The suspect ultimately left the victim’s home but said he would be back. She notified her medical alert company that she needed help. The company called MNPD just after 7 a.m.

Police said Avery gained entry to the woman’s home by pulling an air conditioning unit out of a window. Detectives secured the victim’s home as they were conducting the investigation by cutting a piece of wood to size and nailing it into the window frame.

