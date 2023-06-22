Police: Driver accused of hitting Murfreesboro officer arrested, passenger charged with lying to police

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Murfreesboro Police say the driver accused of speeding off during a traffic stop, striking and injuring an officer has been arrested. One passenger was also arrested for allegedly lying to officers.

Police say 22-year-old William Kress was taken into custody by Shelbyville Police on Wednesday. MPD is charging Kress with aggravated assault on a first responder, felony evading with a substantial risk of injury or death, identity theft, resisting arrest, and driving on a suspended license.

Another suspect, passenger Carrie Champion, 22, allegedly gave information to deceive police. Champion is facing charges of filing a false report.

Police say Kress is being held in the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center on a $37,500 bond and Champion has been released on a $3,500 bond.

Both are scheduled to appear in Rutherford County General Sessions Court on August 21.

