Over 300 grams of crystal meth found during alleged drug deal in Nashville, police say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was arrested this week with over 300 grams of crystal methamphetamine after officers witnessed a drug deal while monitoring a stolen vehicle, according to an arrest affidavit.

The affidavit states that officers were conducting surveillance on a stolen Dodge Challenger Hellcat on Wednesday when 23-year-old Christopher Daniels met with the driver of the Hellcat in a Nashville parking lot.

Daniels was seen taking possession of a large brown paper bag which officers believed contained illegal narcotics, according to the affidavit.

Shortly thereafter, Daniels was detained and over 300 grams of crystal methamphetamine was found in the trunk of his vehicle, police said.

Officers conducted a field test of the substance and it tested positive for methamphetamines. Daniels is charged with felony possession with intent of a controlled substance.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.