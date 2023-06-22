Over 300 grams of crystal meth found during alleged drug deal in Nashville, police say

The suspect was seen taking possession of a large brown paper bag which officers believed contained illegal narcotics, according to the affidavit.
Metro Nashville Police vehicle
Metro Nashville Police vehicle(MNPD)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 10:47 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was arrested this week with over 300 grams of crystal methamphetamine after officers witnessed a drug deal while monitoring a stolen vehicle, according to an arrest affidavit.

The affidavit states that officers were conducting surveillance on a stolen Dodge Challenger Hellcat on Wednesday when 23-year-old Christopher Daniels met with the driver of the Hellcat in a Nashville parking lot.

Shortly thereafter, Daniels was detained and over 300 grams of crystal methamphetamine was found in the trunk of his vehicle, police said.

Officers conducted a field test of the substance and it tested positive for methamphetamines. Daniels is charged with felony possession with intent of a controlled substance.

