Neighbors push back against proposed TVA plant in Cheatham Co.

ASHLAND CITY, Tenn. (WSMV) - Neighbors in Cheatham County are pushing back against the Tennessee Valley Authority.

There is a plan in place to build a new natural gas plant and put a 12-mile pipeline just north of Ashland City.

RVA held an information session on Wednesday night, but even after it, some people were not sold on the plan.

“They come to rural communities where people are supposed to be looking the other way, and, well, it’s inevitable. It’s going to happen so we might as well let it happen. Well, the only way to stop it is to speak up,” said one person who attended the meeting.

TVA said the new plant would replace a coal plant and would produce energy about 60% cleaner.

