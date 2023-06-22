Neighbors push back against proposed TVA plant in Cheatham Co.

TVA plans to build a natural gas plant and a 12-mile pipeline north of Ashland City.
There are plans in the works to build a new methane gas plant in Cheatham County.
By Chuck Morris
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 4:33 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHLAND CITY, Tenn. (WSMV) - Neighbors in Cheatham County are pushing back against the Tennessee Valley Authority.

There is a plan in place to build a new natural gas plant and put a 12-mile pipeline just north of Ashland City.

RVA held an information session on Wednesday night, but even after it, some people were not sold on the plan.

Previous Coverage:
New methane plant under scrutiny in Cheatham County

“They come to rural communities where people are supposed to be looking the other way, and, well, it’s inevitable. It’s going to happen so we might as well let it happen. Well, the only way to stop it is to speak up,” said one person who attended the meeting.

TVA said the new plant would replace a coal plant and would produce energy about 60% cleaner.

TVA is still asking for public input. Click to leave comments.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman who allegedly stole 3 TVs in Murfreesboro
Police searching for woman accused of stealing 3 TVs by buying a Pepsi at Walmart self-checkout
Miami, Florida Man Suspected in Cell Phone Theft Operation Arrested by Officers Downtown
Florida man charged after nearly 20 foil-wrapped phones found inside Jeep
Tanner Thomas Tamsin
Parents find stranger sleeping in bed with young children at Nashville short-term rental
People visit the memorial outside The Covenant School after a mass shooting at the school in...
Family of custodian killed in Covenant School shooting files statement on writings’ release
Mother bear and 3 cubs break into Canton home
911 recording released: Mother bear and 3 cubs break into Canton home

Latest News

Man accused of attempting to rape elderly woman
Outside of Vanderbilt University Medical Center
TN Attorney General says its investigation revolves around medical billing fraud, not transgender care
Tight End University supports literacy
Tennessee Titans' rookies read to kids