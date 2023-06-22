Metro Nashville Police K9 officer, therapy dog Sergeant Bo receives $6,000 donation

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police K9 officer and therapy dog Sergeant Bo received a donation for the department’s endowment fund supporting the dog.

Police say H.G. Hill Company donated $6,000 to Sergeant Bo. This comes after MNPD and officer Faye Okert introduced the special school therapy dog in January after his graduation from Paws and Stripes College in Florida.

Sergeant Bo and Officer Okert receive warm welcomes as they visit students, teachers and staff in classrooms throughout Nashville as part of MNPD’s School Resource Officer Program.

The department adds that when tragedy strikes, therapy dogs are especially helpful in classrooms.

“Crisis response canines provided much-needed comfort and emotional support to students, staff, families and first responders in the aftermath of the tragic shooting at The Covenant School,” said Jimmy Granbery, Chair and CEO, H.G. Hill Realty Company. “Officer Okert and Sergeant Bo joined these teams and we are pleased to help support their continued efforts.”

The endowment fund will provide personalized items such as trading cards for students featuring Sergeant Bo, along with any special equipment that he may need to make his visits with students more meaningful, MNPD said.

“I have been amazed at how Sergeant Bo attracts even the most shy of students with his calm demeanor and loving, peaceful presence,” Okert said.

