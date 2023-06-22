Memphis Zoo announces birth of red panda cubs

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Zoo announced the birth of two red panda cubs Thursday.

The two cubs were born on June 13 to parents Hazel and Itsuki.

Zoo officials say Hazel is an excellent mother and has been attentive and caring.

It’s the first red panda birth at the Memphis Zoo since June 2015.

Hazel and the cubs are being monitored remotely by animal care staff, and a physical exam of the cubs will take place in the coming weeks.

