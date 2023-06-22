Man shoots ex-girlfriend in both legs during jealous rage, police say

The woman told police that he was jealous because she had people visiting her at her house.
Metro Police investigate a crime scene.
Metro Police investigate a crime scene.(WSMV)
By Tony Garcia
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 10:12 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man is facing multiple charges after he allegedly shot his ex-girlfriend last month in a jealous rage over visitors at her house.

According to the arrest report, 38-year-old Selvin Geovani Pacheco-Loza drove to his ex-girlfriend’s house on Wednesday, May 31, and she walked down to the driveway to talk to him. She told officers that he was jealous that she had people visiting her at her house.

The woman said as she walked to the driveway, Pacheco-Loza rolled down his window and pointed a gun at her. He then exited the car and pushed her and attempted to slap her, the report states. She shoved him and ran away, then Pacheco-Loza shot her once in both legs.

According to the report, Pacheco-Loza was not done. He told her to get in the car because he was going to “take her somewhere else and kill her.” When he saw that she was calling the police, he got into the car and drove away.

Detectives uncovered past incidents involving Pacheco-Loza and the same woman, including one in April where he slapped her in the face and put a gun to her head.

Pacheco-Loza was arrested on Wednesday night and charged with attempted criminal homicide, aggravated kidnapping, and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He remains in custody on a $400,000 bond.

