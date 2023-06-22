Kentucky State Police searching for 3 escaped inmates

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Kentucky State Police are searching for three inmates who escaped from the Todd County Detention Center on Thursday morning.

KSP says Donte Lamonte Churchill, age 19, Carl Michael Kinley, age 42, and Branden Tate Coffey, age 40, allegedly stole a truck and fled from a work detail.

The escaped inmates were last seen heading south on Allegree Road in the Mt. Tabor Community in a red 2005 Chevrolet Silverado with Kentucky registration number KM6725.

“Coffey is described as a white male, brown hair, green eyes, approximately 6′0″ in height and 190 pounds. Kinley is described as a white male, black hair, brown eyes, approximately 5′8″ in height and 170 pounds. Churchill is described as an African American male, black hair, brown eyes, approximately 6′2″ and weighing 190 pounds. All three inmates were last seen wearing orange uniforms,” KSP said.

If you have any information you’re asked to call 270-676-3313.

