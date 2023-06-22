Kentucky State Police searching for 3 escaped inmates

The escaped inmates were last seen heading south on Allegree Road in the Mt. Tabor Community in a red 2005 Chevrolet Silverado with Kentucky registration number KM6725.
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Kentucky State Police are searching for three inmates who escaped from the Todd County Detention Center on Thursday morning.

KSP says Donte Lamonte Churchill, age 19, Carl Michael Kinley, age 42, and Branden Tate Coffey, age 40, allegedly stole a truck and fled from a work detail.

The escaped inmates were last seen heading south on Allegree Road in the Mt. Tabor Community in a red 2005 Chevrolet Silverado with Kentucky registration number KM6725.

“Coffey is described as a white male, brown hair, green eyes, approximately 6′0″ in height and 190 pounds. Kinley is described as a white male, black hair, brown eyes, approximately 5′8″ in height and 170 pounds. Churchill is described as an African American male, black hair, brown eyes, approximately 6′2″ and weighing 190 pounds. All three inmates were last seen wearing orange uniforms,” KSP said.

If you have any information you’re asked to call 270-676-3313.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman who allegedly stole 3 TVs in Murfreesboro
Police searching for woman accused of stealing 3 TVs by buying a Pepsi at Walmart self-checkout
Miami, Florida Man Suspected in Cell Phone Theft Operation Arrested by Officers Downtown
Florida man charged after nearly 20 foil-wrapped phones found inside Jeep
Tanner Thomas Tamsin
Parents find stranger sleeping in bed with young children at Nashville short-term rental
Mother bear and 3 cubs break into Canton home
911 recording released: Mother bear and 3 cubs break into Canton home
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The pilot and 4 passengers of the Titan submersible have died, US Coast Guard says

Latest News

Pride
Nashville Pride grand marshal offering holistic approach to setting & achieving goals
Marion County murder suicide
Police searching for three escaped inmates in Todd County, Kentucky
Envelopes with powder sent to TN lawmakers, FBI now invesitgating