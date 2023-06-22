Janae Edmondson sues City of St. Louis

Janae Edmondson was visiting St. Louis for a volleyball tournament when she was hit by a car.(GoFundMe)
By Rheanna Wachter
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 7:29 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Janae Edmondson, the volleyball player from Tennessee who lost her legs after a car hit her Downtown, has filed a case against the City of St. Louis.

The case was filed Tuesday by Kevin Carnie of Simon Law Firm, who is representing Edmondson.

Other defendants include:

  • Daniel Riley
  • Elizabeth Smith
  • Kimberly Riley
  • EAN Holdings LLC

Daniel Riley was the driver of the car that struck Edmondson. Elizabeth Smith is the other driver that was involved in the crash.

According to court documents, Kimberly Riley and EAN Holdings LLC are responsible for granting Daniel Riley access to the car he was driving when he struck Edmondson.

News 4 reached out to the City of St. Louis for comment, and a spokesperson said that the city could not comment on pending litigation.

This story is developing and will be updated as News 4 learns more.

