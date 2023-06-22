First Lady Jill Biden to visit, celebrate Pride in Nashville Saturday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - First Lady Jill Biden will be traveling to Nashville this weekend for a fundraiser and to celebrate Pride Month, according to the White House.

The First Lady will be traveling to Minneapolis and then Nashville on Saturday.

The White House says the First Lady will be arriving at Nashville International Airport in the late afternoon. After arriving, she will be celebrating Pride Month at a local stop in the city.

Later, Biden will be delivering remarks at a political event for the Biden Victory Fund in Nashville.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.