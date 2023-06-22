First Lady Jill Biden to visit, celebrate Pride in Nashville Saturday

After arriving, she will be celebrating Pride Month at a local stop in the city, the White House says.
FILE - First lady Jill Biden shows a "Hearts and Crafts," Valentine's Day card made by children...
FILE - First lady Jill Biden shows a "Hearts and Crafts," Valentine's Day card made by children at the South Riva Ridge Child Development Center in Fort Drum, N.Y., Monday, Jan. 30, 2023.(Adrian Kraus | AP)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - First Lady Jill Biden will be traveling to Nashville this weekend for a fundraiser and to celebrate Pride Month, according to the White House.

The First Lady will be traveling to Minneapolis and then Nashville on Saturday.

The White House says the First Lady will be arriving at Nashville International Airport in the late afternoon. After arriving, she will be celebrating Pride Month at a local stop in the city.

Later, Biden will be delivering remarks at a political event for the Biden Victory Fund in Nashville.

