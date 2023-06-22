First Alert Forecast: Heating up with some late weekend storms

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Warmer weather’s about to take over. A few strong - severe storms will be possible late Sunday.

THROUGH FRIDAY:

A few showers will continue into early this evening, mainly over eastern Middle Tennessee. A passing sprinkle or two will remain possible westward through Nashville, as well. It’ll remain quite mild for the second day of summer -- in the low - mid 70s.

Friday will start with areas of fog for some. Fog will be dense in spots, so consider allowing a little extra commute time.

Friday afternoon will gradually turn somewhat brighter. Late day sunshine should pop up temperatures up into the low - mid 80s. Rain chance, 20%.

Friday evening looks pleasant for any outdoor activities.

THIS WEEKEND:

Saturday looks like a nearly perfect summer day. Humidity will drop some during the afternoon. We’ll have a mix of clouds and sunshine. Temperatures will skyrocket from the mid 60s in the morning to around 90 late in the day.

A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for Sunday . Humidity will increase early Sunday morning. Temperatures will rise quickly into the upper 80s and low 90s. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop during the afternoon or evening. Timing with this system is still quite uncertain. Any storms could produce damaging wind gusts and/or hail, along with torrential downpours. Be sure to check back with us multiple times as we get closer to Sunday. As we approach, timing specifics will become more clear and certainty in the overall weather set-up that day will increase.

Scattered strong - severe storms will be possible late Sunday and Sunday night. (WSMV)

NEXT WEEK:

Any early morning showers will exit quickly on Monday. The afternoon will turn pleasant with decreasing clouds.

Temperatures will gradually warm from Tuesday through Thursday under a mix of clouds and sunshine.

