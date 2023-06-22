First Alert Forecast: Heating up with some late weekend storms

Watch out for patchy dense fog early Friday morning.
By Dan Thomas
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 3:11 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Warmer weather’s about to take over. A few strong - severe storms will be possible late Sunday.

Download the WSMV 4 First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android. Our team of meteorologists will send alerts to  your phone about conditions headed your way. They also share custom videos about the weather where you live.

Have weather pictures or videos? Share them here.

THROUGH FRIDAY:

A few showers will continue into early this evening, mainly over eastern Middle Tennessee. A passing sprinkle or two will remain possible westward through Nashville, as well. It’ll remain quite mild for the second day of summer -- in the low - mid 70s.

Friday will start with areas of fog for some. Fog will be dense in spots, so consider allowing a little extra commute time.

Friday afternoon will gradually turn somewhat brighter. Late day sunshine should pop up temperatures up into the low - mid 80s. Rain chance, 20%.

Friday evening looks pleasant for any outdoor activities.

THIS WEEKEND:

Saturday looks like a nearly perfect summer day. Humidity will drop some during the afternoon. We’ll have a mix of clouds and sunshine. Temperatures will skyrocket from the mid 60s in the morning to around 90 late in the day.

A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for Sunday. Humidity will increase early Sunday morning. Temperatures will rise quickly into the upper 80s and low 90s. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop during the afternoon or evening. Timing with this system is still quite uncertain. Any storms could produce damaging wind gusts and/or hail, along with torrential downpours. Be sure to check back with us multiple times as we get closer to Sunday. As we approach, timing specifics will become more clear and certainty in the overall weather set-up that day will increase.

Scattered strong - severe storms will be possible late Sunday and Sunday night.
Scattered strong - severe storms will be possible late Sunday and Sunday night.(WSMV)

NEXT WEEK:

Any early morning showers will exit quickly on Monday. The afternoon will turn pleasant with decreasing clouds.

Temperatures will gradually warm from Tuesday through Thursday under a mix of clouds and sunshine.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman who allegedly stole 3 TVs in Murfreesboro
Police searching for woman accused of stealing 3 TVs by buying a Pepsi at Walmart self-checkout
Miami, Florida Man Suspected in Cell Phone Theft Operation Arrested by Officers Downtown
Florida man charged after nearly 20 foil-wrapped phones found inside Jeep
Tanner Thomas Tamsin
Parents find stranger sleeping in bed with young children at Nashville short-term rental
Mother bear and 3 cubs break into Canton home
911 recording released: Mother bear and 3 cubs break into Canton home
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The pilot and 4 passengers of the Titan submersible have died, US Coast Guard says

Latest News

Envelopes with powder sent to TN lawmakers, FBI now invesitgating
The TBI said six people were found dead inside a burning Marion County home in an apparent...
Family of sole survivor in Marion County murder-suicide provides update on loved one’s recovery
Two out-of-state men arrested after ‘smash-and-grab’ jewelry heist at Franklin Kohl’s, police say
Two out-of-state men arrested after ‘smash-and-grab’ jewelry heist at Franklin Kohl’s, police say
Sources: TN GOP lawmakers received letters containing unknown powdery substance