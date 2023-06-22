First Alert Forecast: Drier and warmer for the weekend

A few showers remain across parts of the Mid State today, but the overall rain coverage area will not be as widespread compared to what we have seen the last few days.

As a matter of fact, showers should start to get more isolated the later we go through the day. Highs today will top out in the mid-80s.

Saturday looks like a mostly dry day, though I still cannot completely rule out an isolated shower in the afternoon. We will turn up the heat for the day with highs back near 90 under a mix of clouds and sunshine for most of the day.

The heat continues to build on Sunday with highs in the lower 90s in the afternoon. A stray shower also cannot be ruled out on Sunday day, but we should mostly stay dry.

A FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY has been issued for Sunday night with a small risk for a few strong storms to move through the Mid State. Right now, details are limited but we will keep you updated on air and on the WSMV 4 First Alert App.

EARLY NEXT WEEK

A few more showers and a rumble of thunder are expected on Monday with temperatures back in the 80s for the day. Tuesday looks mostly dry with highs in the upper 80s to near 90.

Highs on Wednesday sneak into the lower 90s in the afternoon with a good deal of sunshine.

