Family friend donates burial plot for Tullahoma toddler found dead at caregiver’s home

SHELBYVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 2-year-old girl’s funeral is set for Friday after she died from injuries she suffered while at her caregiver’s home. A married couple close to the girl’s family donated their own burial plot to help offset costs of burying their toddler.

Rob and Shondelle Lewis own Penalties Sports Bar and Grill in Shelbyville. They said they became like family with the Terks because they frequented their restaurant.

“That’s how things tend to become with our customers, if you come in more than once, you tend to become our family,” Shondelle said. “So with them, that’s how we grew to know and love them.”

The Lewises said Kahlani and her twin brother, Kaizen, became like their own grandchildren. After they were born, their grandparents and mom, Lindsey Terk, 22, even stopped by the restaurant before they went home, they said.

“They came straight to Penalties just so that they can meet the Penalty family and we could hold them and love them,” Shondelle said. “We’ve just watched them grow over the last two years. The babies have been there at least once a week for the last two years.”

The Lewises are helping the Terks with funeral arrangements. They said the Terks didn’t know where to bury the child because they’re not familiar with the area. That’s when Rob took them to a gravesite where his own parents are buried outside of town. His parents have two extra plots they purchased there in the mid-1950s.

“So I went to my siblings and said, ‘Can we donate this plot to this child?’” Rob said. “So that’s what my family and I have decided to do is donate the plot to Kahlani to the Turk family.”

The Lewises showed the Terks the plot on Tuesday.

“They just fell in love with the area. It is sitting on top of a hill in this big open field with trees around them. It’s a beautiful sight,” Rob said. “I feel very at peace to know that they have a plot that they don’t have to pay for.”

On Friday, June 16 around 11:40 a.m., Lindsey was on her way to pick the twins up from their caregiver’s home when she received a call that Kahlani was not breathing. She had been taken to the hospital but later died.

Coffee County District Attorney General Craig Northcott said 21-year-old Elic Smith, one of two caregivers in the home, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder and two counts of aggravated child abuse.

Northcott said Kahlani had obvious blunt force trauma injuries from a violent act by Smith. The DA’s office said they believe the autopsy will show these injuries were the cause of death.

Police said Kaizen had injuries and was taken to the hospital for treatment. He is now at home with his mom, according to the Lewises.

Northcott said he is seeking the twins’ medical records and might move forward with criminal prosecution of the other caregiver in the home, who Shondelle Lewis said is Brianna Smith.

“Lindsey does know that there were two adults in that house and that she trusted one 100% solely in knowing that the other one was there as well,” Shondelle said. “So for her sake, I hope that, you know, full justice is served for whatever happened.”

Smith is set to appear in court on Thursday in Coffee County General Sessions Court. The full extent and nature of the toddler’s injuries may come out during his preliminary hearing.

Kahlani’s funeral is set for Friday in Shelbyville. Her mom asked everyone to wear pink and white. The Lewises set up a GoFundMe to raise money for her funeral and for Lindsey Terk to use until she can go back to work.

