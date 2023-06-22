Bridgestone, NFL players promote reading to kids

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Bridgestone and Tight End University welcomed kids to its annual TEU Summit on Wednesday afternoon.

The kids got to watch some of the NFL’s top athletes play on the field and they got to talk with the players about reading.

“You can go on an adventure in a book, like you sit in your house and go to some cool land and experience something new. It just kind of goes with your imagination. I have a big imagination and I think every kid should have that ability as well,” said San Francisco tight end George Kettle. “That’s why we’re doing literacy and it’s really cool because you throw a football in, a bunch of kids, talk about reading, kids are going to really enjoy it.”

This is the third year of the TEU Summit, which was founded in 2021 by NFL Tight Ends George Kittle, Travis Kelce, and Greg Olsen.

Tight End University and Bridgestone also made a donation of $50,000 to four local organizations to support literacy.

