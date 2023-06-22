$50,000 winning Powerball ticket sold in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - April showers bring May flowers, but who knew those flowers would bring a Nashvillian a lottery win?

The Tennessee Lottery reports a $50,000 winning Powerball ticket was sold in Nashville from Wednesday night’s drawing.

The winner was able to match four of the five white balls and the red Powerball to notch the $50K payday, the lottery said. The big winning ticket was sold at Discount Tobacco Outlet on Lebanon Road.

Tennessee Lottery says the current estimated Powerball jackpot is $427 million for the next drawing on Saturday, June 24.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.