$50,000 winning Powerball ticket sold in Nashville

Tennessee Lottery says the current estimated Powerball jackpot is $427 million for the next drawing on Saturday, June 24.
A $1 million-winning Powerball ticket is set to expire.
A $1 million-winning Powerball ticket is set to expire.(AP Photo/Eric Gay | File)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - April showers bring May flowers, but who knew those flowers would bring a Nashvillian a lottery win?

The Tennessee Lottery reports a $50,000 winning Powerball ticket was sold in Nashville from Wednesday night’s drawing.

The winner was able to match four of the five white balls and the red Powerball to notch the $50K payday, the lottery said. The big winning ticket was sold at Discount Tobacco Outlet on Lebanon Road.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

