Video: Burglars enter unlocked cars in Rutherford County

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office is hoping the public can identify suspects in several car burglaries and thefts committed in June.

A video provided by a home security camera in the Laramie Court and Matheus Drive area captures two suspects in a white SUV, possibly a Volvo, opening an unlocked car on June 8 after 4:30 a.m., according to a media release.

Another video from the Nickel Trace and Copper Leaf Road area shows the same white SUV leaving at 5 a.m. and being followed by a vehicle stolen from a neighbor’s driveway, the release said.

The stolen black 2017 Nissan Altima bearing Tennessee license plate PD-87681 has yet to be recovered. Also, a handgun was stolen from a third victim’s unlocked vehicle, according to investigators.

Anyone with information regarding these burglaries is asked to contact Detective Jesse Gammel at 615-904-3051.

Anonymous tips may be sent to Crime Stoppers at 615-893-STOP (7867) or online.

