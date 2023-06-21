Two men convicted of multiple armed robberies throughout Middle Tennessee

Their crime spree occurred between February 18, and May 2, 2022.
By Caleb Wethington
Jun. 21, 2023
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two men have been convicted by a federal jury in Nashville for their role in multiple armed robberies throughout Middle Tennessee, according to United States Attorney Henry C. Leventis.

Leventis says after a week-long trial, Fredrick Eugene Carney, 32, of Murfreesboro, was convicted of robbery, bank robbery, illegally possessing ammunition, and brandishing or discharging a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence. William John Ewing III, 26, of Nashville, was found guilty of bank robbery and brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence.

The charges stem from multiple robberies including the 2022 armed robberies of two Cash Express businesses in Ardmore and Greenbrier, along with armed robberies of the Regions Bank in Smyrna and the First Horizon Bank on Whites Creek Pike in Nashville.

This crime spree occurred between Feb. 18 and May 2, 2022. The jury acquitted both men of the robbery of a Cash Express in Murfreesboro, Leventis said.

“As a result of these convictions, Fredrick Carney faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 31 years, and up to life in federal prison. William Ewing faces a mandatory minimum sentence of seven years, and up to life in prison,” a media release said. “Both men will be sentenced by United States District Court Judge William Campbell later this year.”

