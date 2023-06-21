TN Attorney General says its investigation revolves around medical billing fraud, not transgender care

“The Attorney General has no desire to turn a run-of-the-mill fraud investigation into a media circus.”
Outside of Vanderbilt University Medical Center
Outside of Vanderbilt University Medical Center(Mark Humphrey)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Attorney General’s Office released a statement Wednesday afternoon regarding their investigation into Vanderbilt University Medical Center revolves around medical billing fraud, not transgender care.

This statement comes following the news that the state attorney general’s office obtained the medical records of transgender patients at VUMC.

The AG’s Office said in 2022 it learned that a VUMC doctor publicly described her manipulation of medical billing codes to evade coverage limitations on gender-related treatment.

That information provided predication for an investigation into potential violation of the Tennessee Medicaid False Claims Act (TMFCA) and the Tennessee False Claims Act (TFCA), the office said.

The AG’s Office formerly opened its investigation into VUMC and certain related providers last September.

Previous Coverage:
Tennessee Attorney General’s office obtains transgender patient medical records in Vanderbilt investigation

“This Office is charged with enforcing the TMFCA and TFCA. The Attorney General investigates and litigates numerous medical billing fraud cases every year,” the office said.

“The Office’s Civil Medicaid Fraud Unit regularly works with various state and federal authorities to investigate potential fraud and enforce these statutes. This is standard practice not just in Tennessee but nationwide. The Civil Medicaid Fraud Unit regularly recovers millions of dollars a year from providers who defrauded state funds.”

In order to enforce the TMFCA and TFCA, the AG is authorized to issue civil investigative demands (CIDs), which may require sworn testimony and document production, including patient medical records, the office added.

“This is the same legal tool regularly employed in consumer protection investigations of other types of corporate misconduct. Every TMFCA investigation necessarily requires reviewing patient medical records in conjunction with medical billing claims. The Office is legally bound to maintain the medical records in the strictest confidence, which it does.”

The AG’s Office said VUMC began producing medical records over six months ago and the office has kept the investigation confidential for about a year and said it was surprised VUMC notified patients.

“The Attorney General has no desire to turn a run-of-the-mill fraud investigation into a media circus. The plaintiffs in the L.W. v. Skrmetti case used their own legal discovery tools to obtain this Office’s communications with VUMC. In response to that discovery request this Office was obligated to produce the CIDs sent to VUMC, but did not provide any patient information or records,” the office said.

“We understand patients are concerned that VUMC produced their records to this Office, especially when those patients received abrupt notice without any context. To reiterate, this investigation is directed solely at VUMC and related providers and not at patients or their families. The records have been and will continue to be held in the strictest confidence, as is our standard practice and required by law. This same process happens in dozens of billing fraud investigations every year.”

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miami, Florida Man Suspected in Cell Phone Theft Operation Arrested by Officers Downtown
Florida man charged after nearly 20 foil-wrapped phones found inside Jeep
Police are still investigating a June 8 crash in Murfreesboro.
Teen critically injured in Murfreesboro crash dies days later, police say
FILE
Kansas man accused of threatening ‘mass shooting’ at Nashville Pride event
Known for their oversized retail stores and iconic beaver mascot, Texas-based Buc-ee’s is...
Buc-ee’s submits plan to build in Clarksville
Man arrested, another suspect at large after home invasion robbery in Lebanon, police say
Man charged, suspect at large after shooting, injuring residents during Lebanon home invasion, police say

Latest News

An entrance to The Covenant School is seen Wednesday, May 24, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. The...
New filing in Covenant School shooter’s writings hearing expedites appeal objecting to allow school, parents in lawsuit
Brentwood Police arrest man suspected of robbing 2 banks in the city
Brentwood Police arrest man suspected of robbing 2 banks in the city
A Murfreesboro Police officer was injured when he was struck by a car during a traffic stop.
Murfreesboro police officer recovers after hit during traffic stop
Tennessee groups call for an end to gun violence