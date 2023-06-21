Tennessee joins multi-state fundraiser to support pregnancy centers

AG Skrmetti is co-hosting a multi-state donation drive from June 20-24.
By Danica Sauter
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 10:30 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti will be partnering with Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Finch in co-hosting a multi-state donation drive to support more than 60 pregnancy centers across the U.S. from June 20-24.

This comes one year after the Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision.

“Tennesseans have made clear, through their elected representatives, the desire to support mothers and children,” Skrmetti said. “In celebration of the Dobbs decision, I’m proud to highlight the organizations in our state who go above and beyond to provide resources and care for mothers-to-be.”

For those that want to participate, they can do so by doing the following:

  • Click here to view the pregnancy centers’ wish lists
  • Purchase one or as many items as you wish through the Amazon wish list
  • When you checkout, be sure to select the pregnancy center’s shipping address, and the supplies will be shipped directly to the centers and used to help the women and children they support

There are approximately 2,700 pregnancy centers across the U.S. Tennessee has 89 life-affirming pregnancy resource centers.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miami, Florida Man Suspected in Cell Phone Theft Operation Arrested by Officers Downtown
Florida man charged after nearly 20 foil-wrapped phones found inside Jeep
Police are still investigating a June 8 crash in Murfreesboro.
Teen critically injured in Murfreesboro crash dies days later, police say
FILE
Kansas man accused of threatening ‘mass shooting’ at Nashville Pride event
Known for their oversized retail stores and iconic beaver mascot, Texas-based Buc-ee’s is...
Buc-ee’s submits plan to build in Clarksville
A memorial for Jonathan "Johnny" Bravo set up in his house after the 18-year-old died in a...
Families mourn Franklin teens killed in single-vehicle crash

Latest News

Signs outside a farm in Dull, Tennessee, in Dickson County.
New methane plant under scrutiny in Cheatham County
Outside of Vanderbilt University Medical Center
Tennessee Attorney General’s office obtains transgender patient medical records in Vanderbilt investigation
Boat slips in Rock Harbor Marina on the Cumberland River.
Dallas-based developer to transform Rock Harbor Marina
Rock Harbor Marina to undergo redesign