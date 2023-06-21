Tennessee joins multi-state donation drive to support ‘life affirming’ pregnancy centers


By Danica Sauter
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 10:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti will be partnering with Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Finch in co-hosting a multi-state donation drive to support more than 60 pregnancy centers across the U.S. from June 20 to 24.

This comes one year after the Dobbs decision.

“Tennesseans have made clear, through their elected representatives, the desire to support mothers and children,” Skrmetti said. “In celebration of the Dobbs decision, I’m proud to highlight the organizations in our state who go above and beyond to provide resources and care for mothers-to-be.”

For those that want to participate, they can do so by doing the following:

  • Click here to view the pregnancy centers’ wish lists
  • Purchase one or as many items as you wish through the Amazon wish list
  • When you checkout, be sure to select the pregnancy center’s shipping address, and the supplies will be shipped directly to the centers and used to help the women and children they support

There are approximately 2,700 pregnancy centers across the U.S. Tennessee has 89 life-affirming pregnancy resource centers.

