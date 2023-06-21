Tennessee Attorney General’s office obtains transgender patient medical records in Vanderbilt investigation

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Office of Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti has obtained medical records of transgender Vanderbilt University Medical Center (VUMC) patients, a VUMC spokesperson confirmed to WVLT News Tuesday.

The office obtained the records from the hospital as part of an investigation into Vanderbilt’s transgender care, according to a statement VUMC Chief Communications Officer John Howser sent to WVLT News.

“VUMC received requests from the Office of the Tennessee Attorney General as part of its investigation seeking information about transgender care at VUMC,” the statement said.

Generally, Tennessee law states that medical records be kept confidential from third parties, VUMC’s statement read.

“Vanderbilt University Medical Center (VUMC) complies with all health care privacy and security requirements established under both Federal and Tennessee law, including but not limited to HIPAA,” VUMC said. “These laws generally require that personally identified patient health care information be maintained as confidential and not be disclosed to third parties.”

However, the statement added that Skrmetti does have the authority to request the information.

“The Tennessee Attorney General has legal authority in an investigation to require that VUMC provide complete copies of patient medical records that are relevant to its investigation,” the statement said. “VUMC was obligated to comply and did so.”

WVLT News asked Howser what would happen to the records after the investigation ended, but he deferred to Skrmetti’s office.

Attorney General’s office Chief of Staff Brandon Smith provided a statement through a spokesperson to WVLT News, but did not mention what would happen to the records at the end of the investigation. He did say that the state had been receiving records since December last year, however.

“We are surprised that VUMC has deliberately chosen to frighten its patients like this,” Smith said. “The Office of the Tennessee Attorney General has been investigating potential medical billing fraud by VUMC and certain related providers since September 2022. VUMC began providing patient records to the Office in December 2022.”

Smith added that the records would stay in the “strictest confidence” and that the investigation is looking into VUMC and related providers, not patients.

“The Office does not publicize fraud investigations to preserve the integrity of the investigative process,” Smith said. “The Office maintains patient records in the strictest confidence, as required by law. The investigation is focused solely on VUMC and certain related providers, not patients, as VUMC is well aware.”

WVLT News spoke with Zack Buck, an associate professor at the University of Tennessee’s College of Law. He confirmed that the Attorney General’s office is exempt from confidentiality laws, like HIPAA, allowing it to request the patient records.

