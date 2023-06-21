School security guards do active shooter training before new state deadline

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - This year, school resource officers need new training to be in your kids’ school. They need to complete the training by the end of the month. It comes after Governor Bill Lee signed a new school safety law in the wake of The Covenant School shooting.

It puts SROs in public schools, pays for security upgrades, and requires SROs get eight hours of active shooter training.

Covert Results, a private security company, never had to guard a school until Covenant asked them after the shooting. Now, they have five more schools they are guarding, which is why they held training on Tuesday.

Whether it’s acting out scenarios, or studying investigative techniques, that is what school security guards like Nicole Grigler are learning.

“The children, I don’t think there’s a better reason to be in a school other than to protect the children,” said Grigler.

“We actually have never done this before,” said Truman Carelli, Covert Results Director of Operations. “This is all in response to March 27.”

Governor Lee’s new law only requires an SRO in every public school. Private security guards must have active shooter training if they work in schools, like a private one.

“We are doing intel packets for schools,” said Carelli. “So, before we go in a school and place a guard, we are giving them a full book of intel, schematics, threats. We are giving them contact numbers, everything before we place there in there.”

They want schools to be aware of who they are hiring; look for Google Reviews and see how much guards are paid at each company.

“What we are seeing are security companies popping up randomly that have never done security before,” said Carelli.

She offers the same advice to parents, something Grigler, a future school guardian, knows personally.

“As a parent I want to make sure that when my youngest daughter goes to school that she is protected and safe and somebody is capable of taking out a deterrent, if need be,” said Grigler.

To be a security guard at a school you much have an armed guard license.

