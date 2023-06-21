Rep. Kildee introduces bill to provide access to health care for veterans exposed to PFAS chemicals

By Stetson Miller
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - New federal legislation unveiled in Washington on Wednesday would require the Department of Veterans Affairs to cover health care for veterans with conditions linked to per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (or PFAS) chemical contamination at military sites.

Exposure to PFAS chemicals has been linked to increased risk of some types cancer and other health issues. But Michigan Congressman Dan Kildee (D-MI) says we’ve only learned about the full extent of what the exposure does to people in the last few years. Now he is trying to pass the Veterans Exposed to Toxic PFAS Act. It would allow the VA to provide medical treatment and disability payments for PFAS exposure at military bases.

“What the legislation would do would be determined that those conditions related to our exposure would be treated as service connected issues, service connected health problems. That opens up access to immediate health care through the VA and also disability benefits that a veteran might be eligible for,” said Congressman Kildee.

