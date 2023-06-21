Parents find stranger sleeping in bed with children at Nashville short-term rental

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Parents returning to a Nashville short-term rental property over the weekend were stunned to find a stranger sleeping in bed between their children.

Metro Nashville Police Department officers were dispatched to the rental property at 207 Seventh Ave. on June 17 in regard to an alleged assault.

A woman told police she and her husband returned to their rental property at about 3 a.m. and found a man, identified as 31-year-old Tanner Thomas Tamsin, sleeping between her two children on a foldout bed.

The woman shook Tamsin’s leg to wake him up, and he allegedly charged at her before running away from the property. Officers located Tamsin on the first floor of the apartment and placed him into custody. Video evidence was turned over to police.

Tamsin was charged with aggravated burglary and assault. He has since been released.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.