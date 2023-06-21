Parents find stranger sleeping in bed with children at Nashville short-term rental

The suspect was charged with aggravated burglary and assault.
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 11:09 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Parents returning to a Nashville short-term rental property over the weekend were stunned to find a stranger sleeping in bed between their children.

Metro Nashville Police Department officers were dispatched to the rental property at 207 Seventh Ave. on June 17 in regard to an alleged assault.

A woman told police she and her husband returned to their rental property at about 3 a.m. and found a man, identified as 31-year-old Tanner Thomas Tamsin, sleeping between her two children on a foldout bed.

The woman shook Tamsin’s leg to wake him up, and he allegedly charged at her before running away from the property. Officers located Tamsin on the first floor of the apartment and placed him into custody. Video evidence was turned over to police.

Tamsin was charged with aggravated burglary and assault. He has since been released.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miami, Florida Man Suspected in Cell Phone Theft Operation Arrested by Officers Downtown
Florida man charged after nearly 20 foil-wrapped phones found inside Jeep
Police are still investigating a June 8 crash in Murfreesboro.
Teen critically injured in Murfreesboro crash dies days later, police say
FILE
Kansas man accused of threatening ‘mass shooting’ at Nashville Pride event
Known for their oversized retail stores and iconic beaver mascot, Texas-based Buc-ee’s is...
Buc-ee’s submits plan to build in Clarksville
Man arrested, another suspect at large after home invasion robbery in Lebanon, police say
Man charged, suspect at large after shooting, injuring residents during Lebanon home invasion, police say

Latest News

Signs outside a farm in Dull, Tennessee, in Dickson County.
New methane plant under scrutiny in Cheatham County
Stranger found sleeping in bed with kids in Nashville
The Rutherford County Sheriff's Office is looking to identify suspected burglars.
Video: Burglars enter unlocked cars in Rutherford County
Officer struck by vehicle during traffic stop released from hospital
Murfreesboro officer hit by vehicle during traffic stop released from hospital
Officials with the Harriman Police Department confirmed the Roane Co. Sheriff’s Office was...
Roane County suspect charged, indicted after deadly shooting