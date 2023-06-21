New methane plant under scrutiny in Cheatham County

Some residents feel their electric bills will increase and others fear losing their land.
By Joylyn Bukovac
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 8:15 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHLAND CITY, Tenn. (WSMV) - There are plans in the works to build a new methane gas plant in Cheatham County.

The new plant would help the Cumberland Fossil plant by phasing out one of its coal-burning units.

Despite its long-term benefits, some residents are concerned about how the project will impact their land and wallet.

There are neighbors that feel their electric bills will increase due to gas prices and other homeowners are at risk of losing their land.

The proposed plans for the methane gas plant include a new 12-mile gas pipeline near homes in Cheatham County.

The methane gas plant would be built on the 280 acres the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) purchased for $1.4 million in 2020.

The land is located just south of Lockertsville Road, north of Ashland City.

The TVA is planning to build a new methane gas plant in Cheatham County.
The TVA is planning to build a new methane gas plant in Cheatham County.(WSMV)

The TVA also plans to build a methane gas-burning unit on site, which would require a 32-mile pipeline stretching through Stewart, Houston, and Dickson counties.

Some people fear this will negatively impact the environment.

In 1992, a pipeline in Dickson County exploded, burning more than 400 acres.

The TVA is set to hear from residents in Cheatham County during a meeting at the David McCullough Community Room in Ashland City. The meeting begins at 6 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miami, Florida Man Suspected in Cell Phone Theft Operation Arrested by Officers Downtown
Florida man charged after nearly 20 foil-wrapped phones found inside Jeep
Police are still investigating a June 8 crash in Murfreesboro.
Teen critically injured in Murfreesboro crash dies days later, police say
FILE
Kansas man accused of threatening ‘mass shooting’ at Nashville Pride event
Known for their oversized retail stores and iconic beaver mascot, Texas-based Buc-ee’s is...
Buc-ee’s submits plan to build in Clarksville
A memorial for Jonathan "Johnny" Bravo set up in his house after the 18-year-old died in a...
Families mourn Franklin teens killed in single-vehicle crash

Latest News

General Skrmetti in his new office after being sworn in.
Tennessee joins multi-state fundraiser to support pregnancy centers
Outside of Vanderbilt University Medical Center
Tennessee Attorney General’s office obtains transgender patient medical records in Vanderbilt investigation
Boat slips in Rock Harbor Marina on the Cumberland River.
Dallas-based developer to transform Rock Harbor Marina
Rock Harbor Marina to undergo redesign