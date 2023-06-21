New methane plant under scrutiny in Cheatham County

ASHLAND CITY, Tenn. (WSMV) - There are plans in the works to build a new methane gas plant in Cheatham County.

The new plant would help the Cumberland Fossil plant by phasing out one of its coal-burning units.

Despite its long-term benefits, some residents are concerned about how the project will impact their land and wallet.

There are neighbors that feel their electric bills will increase due to gas prices and other homeowners are at risk of losing their land.

The proposed plans for the methane gas plant include a new 12-mile gas pipeline near homes in Cheatham County.

The methane gas plant would be built on the 280 acres the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) purchased for $1.4 million in 2020.

The land is located just south of Lockertsville Road, north of Ashland City.

The TVA is planning to build a new methane gas plant in Cheatham County. (WSMV)

The TVA also plans to build a methane gas-burning unit on site, which would require a 32-mile pipeline stretching through Stewart, Houston, and Dickson counties.

Some people fear this will negatively impact the environment.

In 1992, a pipeline in Dickson County exploded, burning more than 400 acres.

The TVA is set to hear from residents in Cheatham County during a meeting at the David McCullough Community Room in Ashland City. The meeting begins at 6 p.m.

