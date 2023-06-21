New filing in Covenant School shooter’s writings hearing expedites appeal objecting to allow school, parents in lawsuit

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A new filing in the Tennessee Court of Appeals shows that the July 12 hearing set to decide whether or not to release The Covenant School shooter’s writings may not happen.

This filing shows the timeline for the appeal may be expedited now that the victims’ parents and the school are part of the lawsuit.

The appeal was filed on May 30 by Clata Renee Brewer requesting that the appeal be expedited. This appeal pertains to objecting to the judges ruling to allow the parents and school into the lawsuit.

The remaining appellants filed a response, joining in Brewer’s request to expedite the appeal. Meanwhile, Metro Nashville and Davidson County did not object to expediting the appeal while the intervenors filed a collective response, objecting to expediting this appeal.

You can read the full filing below:

