Murfreesboro Police officer injured during traffic stop

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Murfreesboro Police officer was injured after being struck by a car during a traffic stop, police said Tuesday night.

The injured officer was assisting another officer and a recruit on a traffic stop on Old Fort Parkway near Chaffin Place around 8:30 p.m. The driver of the green 1997 Honda Civic sped away striking the officer who was standing on the passenger side. The officer was taken to the hospital to be evaluated. Police said he was alert and talking.

The driver and two of the passengers got out of the car on Interstate 24 near the New Salem Highway exit. A fourth passenger, a female, drove the car to the Walmart on Joe B. Jackson Parkway. She was detained by officers. Police have identified the male driver and a male and female passenger and are searching for them.

