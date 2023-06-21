Murfreesboro Police officer injured during traffic stop

A female passenger has been detained while officers search for the male driver and male and female passengers.
By Chuck Morris
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 10:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Murfreesboro Police officer was injured after being struck by a car during a traffic stop, police said Tuesday night.

The injured officer was assisting another officer and a recruit on a traffic stop on Old Fort Parkway near Chaffin Place around 8:30 p.m. The driver of the green 1997 Honda Civic sped away striking the officer who was standing on the passenger side. The officer was taken to the hospital to be evaluated. Police said he was alert and talking.

The driver and two of the passengers got out of the car on Interstate 24 near the New Salem Highway exit. A fourth passenger, a female, drove the car to the Walmart on Joe B. Jackson Parkway. She was detained by officers. Police have identified the male driver and a male and female passenger and are searching for them.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miami, Florida Man Suspected in Cell Phone Theft Operation Arrested by Officers Downtown
Florida man charged after nearly 20 foil-wrapped phones found inside Jeep
Brentwood Hills Church of Christ
The Covenant School will not return to main campus in the fall for classes
Three teenagers died on Saturday when their car flipped over railroad tracks and smashed a...
Three teens dead in single-vehicle crash following street racing ‘riot’
Witnesses said surveillance cameras captured what happened just before the crash in...
Car crashes into Arby’s, surveillance video shows what happened moments before
A memorial for Jonathan "Johnny" Bravo set up in his house after the 18-year-old died in a...
Families mourn Franklin teens killed in single-vehicle crash

Latest News

TN AG hosts drive for pregnancy centers
Police officer hit by car in Murfreesboro
Police officer hit by car in Murfreesboro
Gov. Bill Lee called for a special legislative session after the General Assembly did not pass...
Tennessee joins multi-state donation drive to support ‘life affirming’ pregnancy centers
Police say woman scanned Pepsi, stole 3 TVs