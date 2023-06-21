Murfreesboro officer hit by vehicle during traffic stop released from hospital

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Murfreesboro Police report the officer who was hit by a car during a traffic stop Tuesday night has been released from the hospital.

Police say the officer is feeling a little sore but is doing well.

The driver and passengers in this incident have all been identified. Police say charges are pending as their investigation continues.

Previous Coverage: Murfreesboro Police officer injured during traffic stop

The injured officer was assisting another officer and a recruit on a traffic stop on Old Fort Parkway near Chaffin Place at about 8:30 p.m., according to police.

The driver of the green 1997 Honda Civic sped away striking the officer who was standing on the passenger side. The officer was taken to the hospital to be evaluated.

The driver and two of the passengers got out of the car on Interstate 24 near the New Salem Highway exit. A fourth passenger, a female, drove the car to the Walmart on Joe B. Jackson Parkway. She was detained by officers.

