Metro Police wish Alabama forward, Nashville native Brandon Miller luck in upcoming NBA Draft

Miller, who graduated from Cane Ridge High School, was a standout player at Alabama and is now a projected lottery pick.
Alabama forward Brandon Miller (24) soars to a dunk against Vanderbilt during the second half...
Alabama forward Brandon Miller (24) soars to a dunk against Vanderbilt during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)(Vasha Hunt | AP)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 2:00 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police is wishing Nashville native and Alabama forward Brandon Miller luck as he gears up for the NBA Draft on Thursday.

“Chief Drake and the MNPD family will be cheering on Nashville native and The University of Alabama Forward Brandon Miller tomorrow during the NBA draft,” MNPD said in a Facebook post on Wednesday.

Metro Police said his brother and sister played in their Police Athletics League back in the day.

“A graduate of Cane Ridge High School, Brandon comes from a long line of successful athletes, including his parents Darrell and Youlanda. His brother and sister even graced our former Police Athletics League back in the day…Congratulations and best of luck to Brandon and the Miller family! We are proud supporters and honored to be a part of your story.”

