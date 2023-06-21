Metro Council passes FY24 budget

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Council members voted unanimously to pass the 2024 operating budget during Tuesday’s meeting.

The Council voted 38-0 on the budget that includes all the key initiatives Mayor John Cooper outlined in his April State of Metro address, including $100 million in new spending for Metro Nashville Public Schools, fully funding the Barnes Fund to create more affordable housing, new resources to combat homelessness, and new spending across Metro’s first responders and emergency management departments.

“Four years ago, Metro’s finances were broken and our cash reserves were depleted. Basic city services were being underfunded and the state threatened to take over our finances,” Cooper said in a news release. “Tonight, Metro Council passed a budget that would have been unthinkable just four years ago – strengthening our historic investments the past few years in education, public safety, housing, infrastructure, and other core government services. We’re building on what works, and we’re innovating to meet new challenges. Most important, we’re creating a platform for the future so that Nashville can be a city where every resident and every neighborhood thrives.”

Metro Council also approved an additional $125.7 million in one-time spending and additional reserves as a result of surplus funds available after meeting Metro’s fund balance policy threshold. The Metro Council ordinance establishing the new policy directs that any surplus may be used for non-recurring expenditures, debt reductions, or the establishment of additional reserves.

The FY24 Budget ordinance includes a number of new initiatives that will make a meaningful impact on the lives of Nashvillians:

Nearly $100 million in new operating spending for Metro Nashville Public Schools.

Nearly $61 million in new spending to increase wages for Metro employees, particularly for police, firefighters, and EMS, making it the largest pay plan increase in Metro history.

$6.4 million new funding for litter and street sweeping, right-of-way striping, streetscape, right-of-way enforcement, and other projects to make our streets cleaner and safer.

Significant funding increases for affordable housing, including the Barnes Fund at $30 million.

A pay increase for principals and assistant principals in addition to raises for teachers and support staff.

$23.5 million new funds for NDOT to expand projects like Vision Zero, traffic calming, sidewalks, and construction planning for MTA for the Murfreesboro Bus Rapid Transit corridor to BNA.

$8 million for no-cost meals to ensure every single student receives a free school lunch.

Nearly 100 new first responder positions, including additional police officers to fully staff a ninth police precinct in southeast Nashville.

21 new positions to fund a fleet overnight service program so vehicle maintenance and repairs will be faster.

Expanding Partners-in-Care co-response model to additional police precincts.

$50,000 for a mail-in gun lock program to provide free gun locks to residents.

Funding for the new Office of Homelessness.

Fully funding operation for all parks community centers to be open on Saturdays.

$12.7 million increase to the Metro and Regional Transit Authorities to fund continuity of service, pay plan, and Better Bus Enhancements. This investment meets the transit expansion goals of Mayor Cooper’s Transportation Plan authorized by Metro Council in 2020.

“The operating budget the Metro Council has just approved upholds requests from Mayor Cooper and me for a significant investment in Nashville’s overall public safety and our police officers,” Metro Nashville Police Chief John Drake said in a news release. “The budget grows our authorized sworn strength by 50 to 1,658 officers, representing the third and final installment of officers to staff the new ninth precinct on Murfreesboro Pike that will open next year. It also importantly provides the men and women of our department with much-deserved pay increases that will help us retain veteran officers while also putting us in a better competitive position in the recruitment of new members to our team.”

“We greatly appreciate the historic investments in Metro Schools proposed by Mayor Cooper and approved by the Metro Council, which shows a strong commitment to public education in Nashville,” Dr. Adrienne Battle, Director of Metro Schools, said in a news release. “These funds will allow us to better support students with more classroom associates to ensure uninterrupted learning, retaining and recruiting great principal leaders, ensuring all students have access to no-cost meals, and building the infrastructure for more learning opportunities for students and families.”

The 2024 operating budget becomes effective on July 1.

