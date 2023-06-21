Metro Council appoints Anthony Davis to District 51 House seat

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Metro Council voted to appoint former councilmember Anthony Davis to fill the House District 51 seat vacated after the death of Rep. Bill Beck.

Davis is one of four Democrats to pick up a petition for the upcoming special election. The primary for the District 51 seat will be held Aug. 3, the same day as the Metropolitan General Election and the District 52 General Election.

Beck died unexpectedly on June 4 after suffering a heart attack.

Gov. Bill Lee previously announced he would be calling a special session in August to discuss focusing on public safety after The Covenant School shooting on March 27.

Four candidates have picked up qualifying petitions for the Democratic primary election – Aftyn Behn, Davis, Reyn Haun and Mary Meeuwis. David C. Hooten has picked up a petition for the Republican primary. According to election documents, only Behn’s petition has been verified.

The primary winners will meet in the general election set for Sept. 14, the date for the Metropolitan Runoff Election.

The deadline to return candidate petitions is June 22 at noon. The withdrawal deadline is June 26 at noon.

