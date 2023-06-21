‘It’s invaluable’: Titans rookies read to kids

“Just being able to be a positive influence on maybe one or two of these kids’ lives is invaluable,” Titans rookie Colton Dowell said.
Titans rookie wide receiver and Lebanon native Colton Dowell reads to kids.
Titans rookie wide receiver and Lebanon native Colton Dowell reads to kids.(WSMV)
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 2:25 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Tennessee Titans, in partnership with Governor’s Early Literacy Foundation, hosted the annual “Titans Rookies Read Across Nashville” event Wednesday morning.

The event was held across three locations, including the Nashville Public Library - Looby Branch, Purpose Preparatory Academy and Thomas Edison Elementary.

The event featured remarks from the foundations’ representatives, Titans leadership and Titans rookies. The event wrapped up with story time from Titans rookies and Q&A with players on their reading journey.

“It’s extremely really important because when kids are this age, they are really impressionable about what they see and being a positive example is really important,” Titans rookie wide receiver and Lebanon native Colton Dowell said. “There are so many negative outlets out there and just being able to be a positive influence on maybe one or two of these kids’ lives is invaluable.”

The event is a key piece to “Stop the Slide,” GELF’s summer reading campaign aimed at supporting continued student learning outside of school, according to a media release.

