Hockey, country music stars named as presenters at NHL Awards in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – The National Hockey League announced Wednesday its lineup of hockey and country music stars who will present at the 2023 NHL Awards in Nashville.

The award show at Bridgestone Arena includes presenters such as Hockey Hall of Famers Willie O’Ree and Mark Messier and Nashville Predators legend Pekka Rinne. Country music artists Jessie James Decker, LOCASH, Dustin Lynch, Trevor Rosen of Old Dominion, Darius Rucker, Jelly Roll and Trisha Yearwood will also be presenters.

Two-time Olympic medalist Sarah Nurse; Predators General Manager David Poile; comedian Nate Bargatze; WWE Superstar Sheamus; and broadcasters David Amber, Caroline Cameron and Anson Carter are also on the list.

The 2023 NHL Awards broadcast will reveal the winners of 13 regular season awards in a wide range of categories, including most valuable player (Hart Trophy), outstanding goaltender (Vezina Trophy), outstanding defenseman (Norris Trophy) and outstanding rookie (Calder Trophy), according to a media release. The Ted Lindsay Award, which is presented annually to the “most outstanding player” in the NHL as voted by fellow members of the National Hockey League Players’ Association (NHLPA), will also be awarded, the media release said.

The award show, hosted by Dierks Bentley, will be held on June 26 starting at 7 p.m. Tickets to the event are available for purchase here.

