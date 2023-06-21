First Alert Forecast: Drying trend develops soon

A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for Sunday night.
By Dan Thomas
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 3:08 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Showers and thunderstorms will decrease in coverage each day through the rest of this week. This weekend will turn sunnier and hotter. A few strong - severe storms will be possible Sunday night.

Download the WSMV 4 First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android. Our team of meteorologists will send alerts to  your phone about conditions headed your way. They also share custom videos about the weather where you live.

Have weather pictures or videos? Share them here.

THROUGH THURSDAY:

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue into this evening. Watch for heavy downpours, ponding, and brief poor driving conditions. Temperatures will gradually fall through the 70s, into the 60s by morning.

Thursday will be variably cloudy with spotty fog and showers here and there to start. More showers and storms will develop during the afternoon. The greatest rain chance will be over eastern Middle Tennessee. Highs will be in the 70s to around 80 degrees.

FRIDAY:

Friday will also be variably cloudy. There could be patches of early morning fog, too.

With less rain coverage and a little more afternoon sunshine, temperatures should climb into the mid 80s. Rain chance in Nashville - 30%.

THIS WEEKEND THROUGH MONDAY:

This weekend will be brighter and hotter. After an unsettled week, it’ll be perfect for a trip to a pool or nearby lake. Count on highs in the low 90s.

Hotter weather will take over this weekend.
Hotter weather will take over this weekend.(WSMV)

Saturday looks dry. Just isolated showers and storms will form on Sunday, during the daylight hours.

A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for Sunday night. There’s a reasonable chance a batch of strong - severe storms will move our way from Missouri then. Damaging wind gusts and quarter size hail will be the main threats.

Some showers and storms will linger into Monday morning with a cold front. Expect some afternoon clearing.

TUESDAY & WEDNESDAY:

Humidity will drop slightly on Tuesday and Wednesday behind Monday’s cold front. However, summertime heat will remain.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miami, Florida Man Suspected in Cell Phone Theft Operation Arrested by Officers Downtown
Florida man charged after nearly 20 foil-wrapped phones found inside Jeep
Police are still investigating a June 8 crash in Murfreesboro.
Teen critically injured in Murfreesboro crash dies days later, police say
FILE
Kansas man accused of threatening ‘mass shooting’ at Nashville Pride event
Known for their oversized retail stores and iconic beaver mascot, Texas-based Buc-ee’s is...
Buc-ee’s submits plan to build in Clarksville
Man arrested, another suspect at large after home invasion robbery in Lebanon, police say
Man charged, suspect at large after shooting, injuring residents during Lebanon home invasion, police say

Latest News

Titans rookie wide receiver and Lebanon native Colton Dowell reads to kids.
‘It’s invaluable’: Titans rookies read to kids
Alabama forward Brandon Miller (24) soars to a dunk against Vanderbilt during the second half...
Metro Police wish Alabama forward, Nashville native Brandon Miller luck in upcoming NBA Draft
A judge will determine whether Martinez is psychologically fit to stand trial.
Two men convicted of multiple armed robberies throughout Middle Tennessee
People visit the memorial outside The Covenant School after a mass shooting at the school in...
Family of custodian killed in Covenant School shooting files statement on writings’ release