First Alert Forecast: Drying trend develops soon

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Showers and thunderstorms will decrease in coverage each day through the rest of this week. This weekend will turn sunnier and hotter. A few strong - severe storms will be possible Sunday night.

Download the WSMV 4 First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android. Our team of meteorologists will send alerts to your phone about conditions headed your way. They also share custom videos about the weather where you live.

Have weather pictures or videos? Share them here.

THROUGH THURSDAY:

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue into this evening. Watch for heavy downpours, ponding, and brief poor driving conditions. Temperatures will gradually fall through the 70s, into the 60s by morning.

Thursday will be variably cloudy with spotty fog and showers here and there to start. More showers and storms will develop during the afternoon. The greatest rain chance will be over eastern Middle Tennessee. Highs will be in the 70s to around 80 degrees.

FRIDAY:

Friday will also be variably cloudy. There could be patches of early morning fog, too.

With less rain coverage and a little more afternoon sunshine, temperatures should climb into the mid 80s. Rain chance in Nashville - 30%.

THIS WEEKEND THROUGH MONDAY:

This weekend will be brighter and hotter. After an unsettled week, it’ll be perfect for a trip to a pool or nearby lake. Count on highs in the low 90s.

Hotter weather will take over this weekend. (WSMV)

Saturday looks dry. Just isolated showers and storms will form on Sunday, during the daylight hours.

A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for Sunday night . There’s a reasonable chance a batch of strong - severe storms will move our way from Missouri then. Damaging wind gusts and quarter size hail will be the main threats.

Some showers and storms will linger into Monday morning with a cold front. Expect some afternoon clearing.

TUESDAY & WEDNESDAY:

Humidity will drop slightly on Tuesday and Wednesday behind Monday’s cold front. However, summertime heat will remain.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.